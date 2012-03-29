WRAPUP 1-Chile industry, copper annual growth rate picks up

* Chile Feb manufacturing down 2.3 pct versus Jan * Cbank key interest rate seen held at 5.0 pct for months * Recent Chile CPI, economic growth higher-than-expected (Adds details on copper output, FinMin comments) By Antonio De la Jara SANTIAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production, copper output and retail sales picked up their annual pace of expansion in February, but external risks to growth are seen lingering, fueling bets the central bank will hold its key interest rate steady in coming months after a surprise cut in January. Manufacturing production jumped a bigger-than-expected 4.8 percent from a year earlier led by food and beverages, and in particular fisheries, a sector dominated by salmon, of which Chile is the world's No. 2 exporter. Output of copper, of which Chile is the world's leading producer, rose 6.5 percent in February compared with a year earlier, on higher ore grades and due to a low base of comparison with 2011, the government said in a bevy of statistics released by the statistics agency INE on Thursday. A string of stronger-than-expected local economic data and increased price pressures have bolstered bets the bank will hold its key rate steady at 5.0 percent for a third month running in April after a surprise cut in January aimed at spurring the economy to counter the growth-adverse fallout from the eurozone debt crisis. "Despite the positive figures, there are big dangers stemming from the international economy, especially in Europe," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters, referring to potential impact on the export-dependent economy of his country. A string of stronger-than-expected local economic data and increased price pressures have bolstered bets the bank will hold its key rate steady at 5.0 percent for a third month running in April after a surprise cut in January aimed at spurring the economy to counter the growth-adverse fallout from the eurozone debt crisis. The spike in inflation and a rosier international economic outlook has even led analysts to forecast a rate hike within twelve months. In January, manufacturing grew 3.7 percent versus a year earlier and copper output fell 7.6 percent against the year-earlier month. A Reuters poll saw manufacturing output, a newly-created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial output index, growing 4.1 percent in February from a year ago. "We see the central bank keeping rates steady for at least the following four to five months," said Cesar Guzman, economist with Inversiones Security in Santiago. The balance of positive local data compared with global economic risks and an uptick in local inflation paint a broadly balanced picture, "making it unlikely that the central bank will move to hike rates any time soon," he added. Chile's interest rate is at a neutral level and has no directional bias, due to an uptick in inflation and a softer than expected slowdown, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara told a local newspaper's Sunday edition. A neutral level, in standard central bank parlance, means an interest rate which is designed neither to spur or weigh on economic growth. Chilean interest rates are particularly watched by the foreign exchange market, with the country's peso being among Latin America's most traded currencies. On Thursday, the peso slipped slightly, on what traders said was above-forecsat weekly jobless claims in the United States, a major trading partner of Chile. SLOWDOWN STILL SEEN Larrain said Thursday's data underlined a "strong recovery" in the key mining sector, in line with a broader stronger-than-expected economic growth. "Obviously the Chilean economy is slowing, but this data also reaffirms the slowdown is somewhat softer," he said, echoing similar comments made in the past weeks. He did not address, however, the slump in a sequential, seasonally adjusted month-to-month basis in industrial and copper output in February versus January. While month-on-month figures can be more volatile than the annual rate series, manufacturing output showed a 2.3 percent drop in February versus the preceding month, according to the INE. In December, industrial production as gauged by the INE's previous measure, fell 0.9 percent from November. Output of copper, Chile's main export and economic backbone, fell 5.7 percent in February to 379,474 tonnes of copper from 396,341 tonnes in January. INE gave no reason for February 2012's output fall compared with January's production. Retail sales jumped 12.4 percent on the year in February, picking up pace from the 6.3 percent year-on-year growth the sector posted in January, pointing to still firm domestic demand. For INE's February manufacturing production report, please go to URL: here (Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito. Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer Editing by W Simon)