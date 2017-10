SANTIAGO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy has grown at significant rates and investment and demand remain dynamic, but it will cool in the second half of the year and growth rates will likely be volatile in the third quarter, Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

“We expect a greater slowdown in the second part of the year,” Vergara told a business forum, saying a slowdown in the first half of the year had been fairly moderate.