WRAPUP 1-Chile factory output moderates growth, jobless rate rises
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

WRAPUP 1-Chile factory output moderates growth, jobless rate rises

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Strong domestic and external demand boost manufacturing
    * But manufacturing contracts in February vs January
    * Jobless rises to 6.2 pct from recent 6-year low
    * Copper output rises on grades, smoother operations


    By Antonio De la Jara, Moises Avila and Felipe Iturrieta
    SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Chile's manufacturing
production and retail sales eased their brisk pace of growth in
February, while the jobless rate inched up from its recent
six-year low, the government said on Thursday.
    The data suggests a slight easing in Chile's robust,
economic growth, which has recently sparked some concerns of
overheating and with it perceptions of interest rate rise early
next year. 
    Factory output grew 0.9 percent in February from
a year ago mainly due to strong domestic and external demand,
broadly in line with a Reuters forecast for a 0.8 percent
increase. 
    But the indicator slowed sharply compared with the 4.8
percent growth clocked in February 2012, when there was one
extra working day.
    "As with previous months, the food industry led growth, as
did, to a lesser extent, production of metals," the INE
statistics agency said.
    Manufacturing also clocked a 4.3 percent contraction
compared with January, in seasonally- adjusted terms.
    In January, manufacturing output grew a larger-than-expected
4.3 percent from a year earlier, also boosted by the food
industry. 
    Chile's jobless rate for December to February unexpectedly
rose to 6.2 percent due to a drop in domestic, teaching and
retail jobs, the statistics agency also said on Thursday.
    The unemployment rate was forecast to have
remained at 6.0 percent, the six-year low it hit in the
November-January period, according to the median response of 10
analysts and economists polled by Reuters. 
    "The decrease in the annual unemployment rate is due to a
larger proportional increase in occupation compared with the
work force," the INE added.
    In spite of the increase in the jobless rate, Finance
Minister Felipe Larrain called the figure "good news" and said
that it was the lowest unemployment rate for the December to
February period in 15 years.
 
    Retail sales grew 7.4 percent in February compared with a
year earlier, a slower rhythm than in previous months, the INE
said.
     Thriving domestic demand, strong investments and a low
jobless rate have buttressed Chile's economy and helped prompt
the central bank to keep its key lending rate 
steady at 5.0 percent since a surprise cut in January 2012. 
    Robust local demand could prove to be too much of a good
thing though. 
   Central bank board member Enrique Marshall warned last Friday
the main local risk to Chile's economy is that growth in
domestic demand outpace the expansion of gross domestic product,
which could lead to a widening of the current account deficit.
     In the fourth quarter of last year, Chile's economy grew
1.5 percent from the third quarter in 2012, boosted by ebullient
demand, compared with 1.2 percent expansion in the third quarter
from second quarter.
     It also grew 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter from a year
earlier and 5.6 percent in all of 2012, one of the fastest
economic growth rates in Latin America.
     While buoyant growth and low inflation at home versus
persistent economic threats from abroad have kept the central
bank's hands tied on monetary policy, traders polled by the bank
see the rate creeping up to 5.25 percent in 12 months and
analysts polled by the bank see it at that level within 11
months.  
    
    SMOOTHER COPPER OPERATIONS
    Chile produced 420,207 tonnes of copper in February, a 2.8
percent expansion from a year earlier, on improved ore grades
and higher output at some deposits that operated irregularly in
2012, the government also said on Thursday. 
    But production slid 11.2 percent in February compared with
January, the INE agency added, without including an explanation.
   Chile's output of the red metal jumped by 3
percent to 5.455 million tonnes during all of 2012, boosted by
better grades, new mines and a low base of comparison.
 
    In the first two months of this year, copper output rose 5.6
percent to 893,598 tonnes, compared with a year earlier. 
    Molybdenum output rose 23 percent to 2,959 tonnes in
February, compared with a year earler.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
