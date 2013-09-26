UPDATE 1-Chile 2014 spending rise seen about 4 pct -finance minister

SANTIAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chile’s finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday public spending for the 2014 budget would grow by “around 4 percent”, the lowest rate of growth in the four years.

Larrain had previously flagged that the spending budget would be the most austere of the last four years, as growth has slowed in the top copper exporter and the country adjusts to an expected fall in the long-term copper price.

Chile’s 2013 spending budget grew 4.8 percent, with the right-wing coalition government seeking to quell student unrest and reverse a slide in popularity with a rise in education spending.

However, the incumbent coalition looks likely to lose November’s presidential election to the center-left, whose candidate Michelle Bachelet has promised tax reforms to pay for more education spending.

Larrain told reporters at a press conference that education would continue to be important, but that growth in spending for the sector would not necessarily continue at the current rate.

The government also committed at the start of its administration to balance its books, with a structural deficit of no more than 1 percent.

“The 2014 budget will comply with fiscal responsibility, it will comply with the commitments we have made of aiming for a structural deficit of 1 percent in 2014,” Larrain said.

The budget will likely be announced on Monday, and will then go to Congress to be voted on. It will be implemented by the next government.