FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile central bank says will likely cut 2015 growth forecast
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Chile central bank says will likely cut 2015 growth forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank will likely cut its forecast for 2015 growth due to weaker second quarter activity but cannot reduce interest rates given above-target inflation, bank Governor Rodrigo Vergara told a local newspaper.

“Although we do not yet have all the data for the second quarter that just ended, everything indicates it will be lower than the first one, which implicates a downwards revision of growth for this year,” Vergara told La Tercera newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

The economy of the world’s top copper producer grew at a five-year low of 1.9 percent in 2014 due to cooling investment domestic demand, but growth was expected to rebound this year to a range of 2.25 to 3.25 percent.

While it grew 2.4 percent on the year in the first quarter, it expanded a lower-than-expected 1.7 and 0.8 percent in April and May respectively.

Vergara said the bank was not satisfied with annual inflation of above 4 percent in the wake of the depreciation of the Chilean peso against the dollar.

But he said market expectations were for inflation to return to 3.0 percent within two years, “which we also expect”.

Given high inflation, the bank will not cut interest rates to boost growth, he said, noting the current benchmark rate of 3 percent was “correct”. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.