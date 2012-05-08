Chile growth, inflation to continue to ease-FinMin

SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic growth remains strong and inflation is likely to continue to ease, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told a Reuters forum on Tuesday, but the economy will continue to slow in coming months and uncertainty in Europe remains high.

The central bank forecasts Chile’s economy will expand between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, a significant slowdown from last year’s 6 percent growth. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer, Simon Gardner, Antonio de la Jara, Moises Avila, Fabian Cambero, Anthony Esposito; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)