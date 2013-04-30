FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile March manufacturing down 3 pct vs year earlier
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Chile March manufacturing down 3 pct vs year earlier

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Antonio De la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta
    SANTIAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing output
unexpectedly fell in March, posting its steepest annual decline
in half a year as the production of certain common metals,
machinery, food and beverages slumped, government data showed on
Tuesday.
    Factory output slumped 3.0 percent from a year
earlier, sharply underperforming a Reuters forecast for a 0.5
percent increase. 
    Two fewer working days in March 2013 compared with March
2012 due to Easter holidays, also contributed to the decline.
    But versus February this year, manufacturing production rose
9.9 percent in March, the biggest month-on-month jump in five
months.
    Sturdy domestic demand, an economy near full employment and
solid levels of investment have buffered the world's No. 1
copper producer from a sharp slowdown on the back of global
economic woes.
    But analysts warn Chile's open, export-dependent economy is
vulnerable to global economic turbulence. 
 
             March      February   Reuters      March 2012
                                   poll         
 Change on   9.9        -4.3                    13.3
 month                                          

 Change on   -3.0       0.9        0.5          0.2
 year (pct)                                     
   
    COPPER OUTPUT UP 
    Chile produced 483,780 tonnes of the red metal in March
, an 8.4 percent increase from a year before, on
improved ore grades and smoother operations at deposits that
operated intermittently in 2012, the government also said on
Tuesday. 
    Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, is
struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging
deposits, although new mines have helped increase output this
year. Take a look on Chile's mining:   
    Output of the red metal increased 15 percent in March
compared with February. First quarter copper production reached
1.378 million tonnes, a 6.6 percent increase year on year.  
                        
                          March 2013           March 2012 
                                               
 Percent change y/y          +8.4                  +2.6 
                                                                
                    
       Tonnes              483,780               423,064 
   
    Molybdenum output reached 3,249 tonnes in March, an 18.9
percent increase. Production leapt 22.9 percent in the first
quarter of 2013 to reach 9,121 tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.