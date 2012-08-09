FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile has monetary, fiscal policy "room"-finance minister
August 9, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

Chile has monetary, fiscal policy "room"-finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chile “has room” in both monetary and fiscal policy as the economy slows, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday, though the central bank is widely seen holding its key interest rate steady for a seventh month at next week’s policy meeting.

Despite easing inflationary pressures, data signaling a slowdown in manufacturing output, plus turmoil abroad, firm domestic demand and a tight labor market suggest the central bank will hold the rate at 5.0 percent at its Aug. 16 policy meeting.

“Without doubt Chile has room both in monetary and fiscal policy,” Larrain told reporters, citing a contingency plan the government has drawn up to face international financial turmoil.

