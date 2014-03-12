Chile finance minister committed to reforms despite slowdown

SANTIAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s new center-left government plans to forge ahead with its policy plans to combat steep income inequality, Finance Minister Alberto Arenas said on Wednesday, despite an economic slowdown that is picking up pace in the Andean country.

With growth slowing to a near four-year low and prices for top export copper tumbling to 44-month lows, some had speculated president Michelle Bachelet may tone down her program, which is expected to begin with tax reform, including a corporate tax hike.

But when asked whether the gloomier global outlook could lead the administration to scale back its reform plans, Arenas appeared to brush aside concerns.

“The 56 measures planned within the first 100 days have a fiscal cost of around $720 million. That $720 million is fully financed in the 2014 budget,” Arenas stressed in one of his first public statements as Finance Minister, without providing details of the measures.

“There’s no doubt, these plans are financed,” he added.

Moderate socialist Bachelet and her cabinet were sworn in on Tuesday, vowing a raft of measures including overhauling the education system and tearing up the dictatorship-era constitution.

One of her major challenges will be navigating a gradual slowdown in Chile, whose open, mining-dependent economy is closely tied to the health of global markets.

Still, with the central bank forecasting growth at between 3.75 percent and 4.75 percent this year, the Chilean economy looks enviable to many in the developed world.

“Despite slowing economic growth and concerns from investors and the outgoing government, Bachelet seems unlikely to backtrack on her tax reform plans, mainly because of the social risks this will imply,” said Maria Luisa Palomino, analyst with Eurasia Group.

“High expectations over her reform agenda, and a persistent risk of student protests, suggest that the incoming government will follow through on plans,” she added.