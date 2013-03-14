FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile cbank holds key rate at 5 pct, highlights strong peso
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile cbank holds key rate at 5 pct, highlights strong peso

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Domestic demand, investment boosting economy
    * But global woes, strong peso seen hindering hike
    * Rates steady since a January 2012 cut to 5 pct


    By Alexandra Ulmer
    SANTIAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank held its
benchmark lending rate steady at 5 percent again on Thursday, as
expected, higlighting its concern about a strong local currency
and keeping its bias on rates unchanged. 
    The bank has kept the rate pat since a surprise
cut in January 2012, as buoyant growth, low inflation and a
strong peso currency versus persistent economic threats from
abroad keep its hands tied. Its wait-and-see-stance has become
trickier in recent weeks.
    The peso ranked among the strongest foreign
currency performers against the U.S. dollar among 152 currencies
tracked by Reuters after appreciating 8.48 percent last year,
has continued firming in 2013. It has been boosted by Chile's
attractive rate differential, healthy prices for top export
copper, and brisk economic growth.
    "The bank reaffirms its concern over the peso's strength,
this time compared with the currencies of other economies. From
our point of view, the intervention range continues to be
between 460 pesos and 465 pesos per U.S. dollar," said Matias
Madrid, chief economist with Banco Penta.
    The central bank deployed a dollar-purchasing program in
2011 to curb peso strength after it appreciated to its highest
level in more than 2-1/2 years at 465.50 per
dollar. 
    "Domestically, output and demand indicators have exceeded
forecasts in the latest Monetary Policy Report. Economic
activity reflects improvements in mining, while demand growth,
driven by investment, is outpacing GDP," the central bank said
in its post-meeting statement.
    Initially feted for withstanding softer demand from top
trade partner China, world No.1 copper producer Chile is now at
risk of overheating on the back of ebullient domestic
consumption, according to some analysts.
    Both the government and central bank have avoided using the
term 'overheating', but have flagged their attentiveness to
domestic risks.  
    Though concerns about above-forecast growth, driven by
robust domestic demand, could call for a rate hike, that would
put additional pressure on the peso to appreciate.
    And with annual inflation well-below the central bank's 2
percent to 4 percent tolerance range and a robust peso currency,
the bank isn't seen hiking rates in the near-term.
    "The central bank continues to demonstrate concern over
demand growth, but we already knew that. There's no change in
bias in the statement, so we don't see a change in rates,"
Madrid added.
    
      
    The bank unanimously chose to hold rates in February, and
reiterated it was within a range of neutral values. In standard
monetary policy parlance, a neutral interest rate neither spurs
nor curbs economic growth.
    Traders polled by the bank see the rate creeping up to 5.25
percent in 12 months, while analysts polled by the bank see it
at that level within 11 months.  
    Economic activity in Chile, which also exports wine, salmon,
fruit and wood products, totaled 5.6 percent growth last year,
defying forecasts. The economy is seen slowing to expand between
4.25 percent and 5.25 percent this year, according to the bank. 
    Inflation in the 12 months through February was 1.3 percent,
the lowest 12-month figure since at least January 2011.
    "We have highlighted lately that benign inflation prints and
appreciation pressures on the peso limit the scope for rate
hikes in 2013," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients. 
    Chile's peso gained 8.48 percent last year, one of the
strongest performance by an emerging market currency, and has
strengthened roughly 1.57 percent so far this year. The peso's
performance has triggered calls from exporters for a central
bank intervention.
    Latin America has fretted over stimulus measures in the
developed world, which have caused an uptick in capital flows to
the region from investors seeking better returns and have
strengthened many local currencies.
     Mexico's peso, for instance, is scaling new highs amid
confidence in the country's reform push, a likely credit ratings
upgrade and profit taking after last week's interest rate cut,
sparking speculation about how far it will rise before
authorities act.

