Chile seen holding key rate but high CPI nags
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

Chile seen holding key rate but high CPI nags

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is
seen holding its benchmark rate steady at 5 percent on
 Thursday and in coming months, as quicker-than-expected
inflation and a more gradual economic slowdown than feared
suggest a surprise cut in January could have been a one-off.	
    The central bank flagged a shift in market expectations in a
report late on Wednesday given to its board on the eve of its
rate-setting meeting, and cited bets on an interest rate hike
before the year-end, in stark contrast to January's cut and
earlier expectations for more rate reductions in coming months.	
    A fortnightly poll by the central bank this week showed
traders unanimously expect the bank to hold the key rate
 steady, and interest rate swaps also point to no
change. 	
    Neighboring Peru has also been on hold, in marked contrast
to regional powerhouse Brazil, which has been aggressively
cutting its own rates to help boost the economy. 
 	
    "We think the marginal improvement in the external scenario
(particularly in the United States) and the partial recovery in
local activity will be key in the bank's decision," brokerage
Banchile Inversiones said in a note to investors.	
    "Also, we think worries over the latest inflation data and
the possibility they will have a more permanent impact than
originally forecast, will be the central point of the bank's
communique," it added.	
 	
    Consumer prices jumped a surprise 0.4 percent in February,
fueled by food and transport costs, keeping annual inflation
above the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance
range for a third month. Markets forecast prices in Chile will
rise 0.5 percent in March.	
    "Now the possibility that the (rate) won't see any more cuts
has been incorporated," the central bank said in its report
issued on Wednesday. "The biggest change observed comes in the
expectations derived from the prices of financial assets, which
forecast that the first rate hike will be toward the end of the
year."	
    The bank cut the rate by a surprise 25 basis points in
January, citing fears over the impact of Europe's sovereign debt
crisis and a global slowdown, in the first reduction in 2-1/2
years.

