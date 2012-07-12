FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank seen keeping key rate at 5 percent
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

Chile central bank seen keeping key rate at 5 percent

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Rate seen held on Thursday for 6th straight month
    * Domestic inflation easing, growth still firm
    * World No. 1 copper producer slowing on global woes

    By Anthony Esposito
    SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank is widely
expected to hold its key interest rate steady for a
sixth straight month on Thursday, as it juggles the euro zone's
crippling debt crisis, slackening domestic inflation and firm
local growth.
    Nearly all 59 analysts and 59 traders surveyed by the
central bank in two separate polls in recent days said they
expected rates to remain on hold this month in the country,
which is the world No. 1 copper producer. 
 
    "Though inflation is losing steam, this is due to
supply-side factors, while output gaps remain closed. As such,
we expect the central bank to hold its key rate at 5.0 percent
at its meeting today," brokerage BICE Inversiones said in a note
to clients.
    But the market is increasingly expecting rate cuts in coming
months as domestic inflation eases and Chile braces its small,
export-dependent economy for fallout from the euro zone's
financial mess and a slowdown in global demand, especially from
key trade partner and top metals consumer China.
  
    The consumer price index posted its first
monthly fall in nearly two years in June, sliding 0.3 percent as
housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated,
the government said on Friday. 
    Economic activity and domestic demand growth, meanwhile,
continue to gradually recede, but at a milder pace than
initially feared.
    Chile's economic growth slipped in May from April, but
year-on-year growth was well above expectations, central bank
data showed this month. 
    The median response in the central bank's latest poll of
traders sees two 25-basis-point rate cuts within six months,
while the median response in the poll of analysts sees rates on
hold next month and in five months' time.
    But nearly half of analysts surveyed are split on whether
the monetary authority will cut rates once or twice in the
coming five months.
    Chile's central bank board, composed of five members, is
scheduled to release its monthly monetary policy statement and
interest rate decision at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT) following the close
of local financial markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
