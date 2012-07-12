UPDATE 1-Chile central bank held key rate at 5 percent

* Rate held for 6th straight month * Domestic inflation easing, growth still firm * World No. 1 copper producer slowing on global woes By Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for a sixth straight month on Thursday, as it juggles the euro zone's debt crisis, slackening domestic inflation and firm local growth. World No.1 copper producer Chile has been bracing its small, export-dependent economy for fallout from the euro zone's financial mess and a slowdown in global demand, especially from key trade partner and top metals consumer China. "Output and demand indicators, despite decelerating less than expected, are evolving at trend rates," the central bank said in a statement after a meeting that kept rates steady. "The labor market remains tight, although some moderation is observed in the pace of employment growth." Chile's economic growth slipped in May from April, but year-on-year growth was well above expectations, central bank data showed earlier this month. "The bank kept the rate steady and maintained a neutral bias. Although I think that the central bank weighed the option of cutting rates because the international scenario has gotten more complex in terms of (economic) activity," said Matias Madrid, chief economist at Banco Penta in Santiago. "Despite the outlook, we expect the bank to hold the rate steady for the remainder of the year. We don't think the slowdown will make the economy's (growth rate) drop below 4.4 percent, and we even consider a pickup in activity during the last quarter, so we don't think there will be a need to cut," he added. Chile revised down its forecast for economic growth this year to 4.7 percent from 5.0 percent, its budget director said on Monday. Annual and core inflation have fallen and now stand below 3 percent," the bank said. The consumer price index posted its first monthly fall in nearly two years in June, sliding 0.3 percent as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated, the government said on Friday. Inflation in the 12 months to June slowed to 2.7 percent, retreating below the 3.0 percent midpoint of the central bank's inflation target. The market is increasingly expecting rate cuts in coming months as domestic inflation is seen continuing a downward trend, the euro zone's crisis drags on and fears of a steeper slowdown in China weighs. Elsewhere in the region, some countries have already started to loosen monetary policy in a bid to jolt economic growth. Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for the eighth straight meeting to a record low 8 percent from 8.50 percent, as policymakers scramble to revive an economy that for nearly a year has failed to respond to a barrage of stimulus measures. But Peru's central bank is expected to leave the country's benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.25 percent for the 14th straight month later on Thursday, according to economists surveyed by Reuters. The median response of 59 traders surveyed in the central bank's latest poll sees two 25-basis-point rate cuts within six months. The median response of 59 analysts in a separate central bank poll sees rates on hold next month and in five months' time. But nearly half of analysts surveyed are split on whether the monetary authority will cut rates once or twice in the coming five months.