FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile central bank held key rate at 5 percent
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 11:12 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile central bank held key rate at 5 percent

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Rate held for 6th straight month
    * Domestic inflation easing, growth still firm
    * World No. 1 copper producer slowing on global woes


    By Anthony Esposito
    SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank held its
key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for a sixth
straight month on Thursday, as it juggles the euro zone's debt
crisis, slackening domestic inflation and firm local growth.
    World No.1 copper producer Chile has been bracing its small,
export-dependent economy for fallout from the euro zone's
financial mess and a slowdown in global demand, especially from
key trade partner and top metals consumer China.
    "Output and demand indicators, despite decelerating less
than expected, are evolving at trend rates," the central bank
said in a statement after a meeting that kept rates steady.
    "The labor market remains tight, although some moderation is
observed in the pace of employment growth." 
    Chile's economic growth slipped in May from April, but
year-on-year growth was well above expectations, central bank
data showed earlier this month. 
    "The bank kept the rate steady and maintained a neutral
bias. Although I think that the central bank weighed the option
of cutting rates because the international scenario has gotten
more complex in terms of (economic) activity," said Matias
Madrid, chief economist at Banco Penta in Santiago.   
    "Despite the outlook, we expect the bank to hold the rate
steady for the remainder of the year. We don't think the
slowdown will make the economy's (growth rate) drop below 4.4
percent, and we even consider a pickup in activity during the
last quarter, so we don't think there will be a need to cut," he
added.
    Chile revised down its forecast for economic growth this
year to 4.7 percent from 5.0 percent, its budget director said
on Monday. 
 
    Annual and core inflation have fallen and now stand below 3
percent," the bank said.
    The consumer price index posted its first
monthly fall in nearly two years in June, sliding 0.3 percent as
housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated,
the government said on Friday. 
    Inflation in the 12 months to June slowed to 2.7 percent,
retreating below the 3.0 percent midpoint of the central bank's
inflation target.    
    The market is increasingly expecting rate cuts in coming
months as domestic inflation is seen continuing a downward
trend, the euro zone's crisis drags on and fears of a steeper
slowdown in China weighs.
    Elsewhere in the region, some countries have already started
to loosen monetary policy in a bid to jolt economic growth.
    Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on
Wednesday for the eighth straight meeting to a record low 8
percent from 8.50 percent, as policymakers scramble to revive an
economy that for nearly a year has failed to respond to a
barrage of stimulus measures. 
     But Peru's central bank is expected to leave the country's
benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.25 percent for the 14th
straight month later on Thursday, according to economists
surveyed by Reuters. 
    The median response of 59 traders surveyed in the central
bank's latest poll sees two 25-basis-point rate cuts within six
months. The median response of 59 analysts in a separate central
bank poll sees rates on hold next month and in five months'
time.   
    But nearly half of analysts surveyed are split on whether
the monetary authority will cut rates once or twice in the
coming five months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.