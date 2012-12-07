Chile posts $562 million November trade surplus

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $562 million in November, its second surplus in a row following three consecutive deficits, the central bank said on Friday.

The figure compares with a $287 million surplus in November 2011, according to central bank data.

Exports totaled about $6.674 billion in November, while imports were about $6.112 billion.

Chile’s copper export revenue totaled $3.859 billion in November, up from a previously reported $4.440 billion in October, the central bank reported on Friday.