RIO DE JANEIRO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy likely grew by 2.5 percent in January to March versus a year earlier, central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said on Friday at a central bankers’ seminar in Rio de Janeiro.

That would be weakest pace of growth for the economy of the world’s top copper producer since the first quarter 2010. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)