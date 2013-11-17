Chile media projects strong Bachelet lead but sees runoff

SANTIAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Center-left Michelle Bachelet held a big lead in Chile’s presidential election but fell short of the 50 percent of votes necessary to avoid a runoff, according to a media projection on Sunday.

Bachelet was seen taking 45.7 percent of the vote, radio Bio-Bio said. Her second-place rival, Evelyn Matthei, the candidate for the right-wing governing coalition, had 24.9 percent.

Red-hot favorite Bachelet, who governed Chile from 2006 to 2010, is widely expected to win a potential December runoff. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott)