Chile Endesa not interested in BG Group's GNL Quintero stake

SANTIAGO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Regional power generator Endesa Chile said on Wednesday it was not interested in buying part or all of a stake British gas producer BG Group is looking to sell in Chile’s GNL Quintero regasification terminal.

Endesa Chile CEO Joaquin Galindo said on Tuesday the company was “evaluating” purchasing part or all of the 20 percent stake BG Group is seeking to sell in the plant, Reuters and other media reported.

Galindo’s comments “were meant to signal that the company always analyzes, as part of its normal business, all the opportunities that arise in the Chilean energy sector, but that doesn’t mean the company is analyzing purchasing a new stake [in GNL Quintero],” Endesa Chile said in a statement.

Endesa Chile holds a 20 percent stake in GNL Quintero, as do Chilean state oil company Enap and natural gas distributor Metrogas.

BG Group recently said it aims to reduce its 40 percent controlling stake in the GNL Quintero plant in central Chile by half, as it seeks to sell around $5 billion of largely downstream, gas distribution and power generation and transmission assets in the coming years.

Endesa Chile, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, is the generation unit of regional energy group Enersis. Enersis is the Latin American investment arm of energy company Endesa.