SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile’s 2012 net profit plummeted 47.6 percent from the year-earlier on reduced hydroelectric generation and higher costs related to fuel purchases and transportation, the company said on Wednesday.

Endesa Chile’s net profit in 2012 fell to 234.335 billion pesos ($489.6 million), versus 446.874 billion pesos the prior year.