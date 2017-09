SANTIAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile’s said on Wednesday its net profit rose 4.5 percent in the second quarter.

Endesa, which has generating units in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, saw its bottom line increase to 36.78 billion pesos ($73.0 million), well below expectations in a Reuters poll for a 30 percent on the year jump in April to June.