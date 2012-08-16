FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Endesa seeks wide consensus for Enersis cap hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Endesa said on Thursday it wants to push ahead with its Latin American unit Enersis’ controversial planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, but only if it garners a wide consensus.

Market regulator SVS has said it sees a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital hike, because Endesa plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

The regulator has imposed conditions that Enersis said it will accept.

“Endesa Espana wants to make clear it only wants to go through with this (capital hike) operation if there is a broad consensus,” Endesa said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the capital increase, Enersis will issue shares.

However, rather than buying shares with cash, Endesa will transfer assets to Enersis to maintain the size of its stake in the firm following the capital increase. Enersis will then use the money raised for investment.

Chilean pension funds, known locally as AFPs, hold minority stakes in Enersis and have strenuously rejected the planned capital increase, citing valuation of the assets in question.

Endesa, majority owned by Italy’s Enel, already owns a 60.6 percent stake in the regional energy company.

Even with Endesa’s 60-percent stake, Enersis could struggle to get enough minority shareholder votes to reach the two-thirds approval it needs to give the deal the green light.

