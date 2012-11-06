FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WRAPUP 1-Endesa Chile, Enersis see net profits tumble in Q3
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

WRAPUP 1-Endesa Chile, Enersis see net profits tumble in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* High costs, lower energy prices weigh
    * Third annual drought in Chile affects Enersis

    SANTIAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Leading Chilean electricity
generator Endesa Chile's third-quarter net profit plummeted 44.2
percent from the year-earlier period on lower sales prices and
higher costs, the company said on Tuesday.
    Endesa Chile's  net profit tumbled 40.2
percent for the January to September period to 166.367 billion
pesos, or $353.611 million. It totaled 64.924 billion pesos for
the July to September period.
    "EBITDA totaled 610.507 billion pesos ($1.298 billion)
between January and September, an 8.1 percent fall, chiefly due
to lower average energy sale prices in Chile and Argentina,
higher fuel consumption costs in Chile, Peru and Colombia and
higher transport costs in Chile," Endesa said in a statement. 
     Endesa Chile's parent company, regional energy group
Enersis , posted net profit in the third quarter 
13.1 percent lower than the year-earlier period, at 101.937
billion pesos. Net profit in the January to September period was
17.1 percent lower at 264.557 billion pesos, on higher costs.
    Enersis' EBITDA slipped 2.0 percent for the first nine
months of the year compared with the same period in 2011, to
1.481 trillion pesos.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.