WRAPUP 1-Endesa Chile, Enersis see net profits tumble in Q3

* High costs, lower energy prices weigh * Third annual drought in Chile affects Enersis SANTIAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile's third-quarter net profit plummeted 44.2 percent from the year-earlier period on lower sales prices and higher costs, the company said on Tuesday. Endesa Chile's net profit tumbled 40.2 percent for the January to September period to 166.367 billion pesos, or $353.611 million. It totaled 64.924 billion pesos for the July to September period. "EBITDA totaled 610.507 billion pesos ($1.298 billion) between January and September, an 8.1 percent fall, chiefly due to lower average energy sale prices in Chile and Argentina, higher fuel consumption costs in Chile, Peru and Colombia and higher transport costs in Chile," Endesa said in a statement. Endesa Chile's parent company, regional energy group Enersis , posted net profit in the third quarter 13.1 percent lower than the year-earlier period, at 101.937 billion pesos. Net profit in the January to September period was 17.1 percent lower at 264.557 billion pesos, on higher costs. Enersis' EBITDA slipped 2.0 percent for the first nine months of the year compared with the same period in 2011, to 1.481 trillion pesos.