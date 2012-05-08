Origin, Xstrata power project unit gets Chile OK

* Aysen environmental commission OKs 640-MW plant unit

* $3.6 bln project to alleviate looming energy shortage

* 1,000-megawatt Energia Austral aims to be online by 2021

SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - A Chilean environmental commission approved one of three generation units planned as part of global miner Xstrata Copper and Australian energy retailer Origin Energy’s $3.6 billion hydropower Energia Austral project to ease a looming energy shortage, the joint-venture said on Tuesday.

Energia Austral aims to channel 1,000 megawatts of power to Chile, the world’s top copper producer. The country’s energy squeeze could worsen as energy projects face long delays amid fierce environmental opposition from the Atacama desert to pristine Patagonia.

The southern Aysen region’s Environmental Evaluation Commission unanimously gave the green light to the planned 640-megawatt Cuervo plant, which was submitted for approval in August 2009, Energia Austral said in a statement.

The Cuervo unit costs $733 million, according to Chile’s environmental evaluation service.

“Cuervo is the first of four projects that Energia Austral will submit for environmental evaluation,” Energia Austral said. “These are its three generation projects (Cuervo, Blanco and Condor) and the transmission line required to transport the power.”

Energia Austral said it would next submit its 375-megawatt Blanco plant for environmental approval.

Chile’s shaky energy grid needs significant new investment after years of neglect, exacerbated by a devastating 2010 earthquake and droughts. The country’s power matrix has a capacity of 17,000 megawatts and the government aims to add another 8,000 megawatts by 2020.

Key energy projects, ranging from a $5 billion coal-fired thermoelectric powerplant Castilla to $3.5 billion HidroAysen hydro-power project, have faced massive citizen opposition on environmental grounds.

The Supreme Court is due to decide on the fate of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s Castilla project in coming months, while the country’s top court recently gave the go-ahead to HidroAysen.

Energia Austral expects all three generation units to have environmental permits by the end of 2014 and to hand in the environmental impact study for the transmission line during the first half of 2013 and have approval 15 to 18 months later, company executives told Reuters in an interview last month.

The generation units are seen coming online in 2020 or 2021.