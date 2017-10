SANTIAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chile’s supreme court on Friday said it had halted one of three generation units planned as part of global miner Xstrata Copper and Australian energy retailer Origin Energy’s $3.6 billion hydropower Energia Austral in the south of the country.

The top court said it had accepted an appeal by environmental groups and citizens against the 640-megawatt Cuervo plant, which Origin and Xstrata are planning to build in Chile’s pristine Patagonia region.