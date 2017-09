SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Leading Chilean electricity generator Endesa Chile said on Monday it had agreed to buy the 50 percent stake in Gas Atacama owned by private equity fund Southern Cross for $309 million in cash.

Endesa Chile already owns the other half of Gas Atacama, a 781-megawatt gas-fired power complex in Chile’s mineral-rich north. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul)