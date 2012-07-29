Endesa chief says Enersis capital boost a tough sell -report

SANTIAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - A plan for an $8 billion capital increase at giant Spanish energy company Endesa’s main South American unit may run into trouble, but should eventually win support to proceed, Endesa’s chief said on Sunday.

Endesa’s Chilean unit Enersis, which has operations in much of South America, has seen its share price fall 20 percent since plans for the capital increase were announced less than a week ago.

Endesa President Borja Prado told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio that he hopes to persuade minority shareholders to back the plan at a Sept. 13 meeting of investors.

“Yes, it could fail. What we hope is that everybody becomes convinced that this is a good operation and will go forward. We think it’s very good,” he was quoted as saying.

Endesa’s media office could not be reached to comment on Sunday.

Under the plan, Endesa -- which is controlled by Italy’s ENEL -- would contribute unconsolidated assets it has in Latin America to Enersis at a value of $4.86 billion.

Most of the rest of the $3.1 billion in funding would come from minority shareholders and the plan has encountered stiff resistance in Chile, especially from pension funds.

Some investors worry Endesa may have overvalued the assets it would contribute to the operation. Some analysts have said Endesa is trying to carry out the deal to sidestep difficult capital markets in Europe.

Prado brushed off the possibility of reviewing the valuation of the assets again, but did not entirely rule out the possibility of partnering with new investors to push the deal forward.

“It could be. It’s not contemplated at this time, but a completely new partner could come, why not?” he was quoted as saying.

Enersis -- with generation, transmission and distribution units in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru, is in the middle of an aggressive expansion in the region -- which would be bolstered by the Endesa assets, Prado said.