FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Abengoa to develop solar-thermal plant in Chilean desert
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Abengoa to develop solar-thermal plant in Chilean desert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Abengoa has won an international tender to develop South America’s biggest solar-thermal power plant in Chile’s Atacama desert, the company said on Thursday.

Construction of the 110-megawatt, $1 billion plant in the northern town of Maria Elena is due to start in the second half of the year, Abengoa said in a statement.

Chile’s scarcely populated Atacama, the world’s driest desert, has great solar power potential.

The mineral-rich area is also home to many of the copper powerhouse’s massive mines, which are keen for fresh energy sources amid a power squeeze that has pushed up prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.