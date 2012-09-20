FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Endesa sees Latam unit's controversial capital hike in Q1
September 20, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Endesa sees Latam unit's controversial capital hike in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Endesa hopes its Latin American unit Enersis will complete a controversial multibillion dollar capital increase during the first quarter of 2013, according to a company presentation on Thursday.

Chile-based Enersis’ up to $8.02 billion capital increase, which would be the biggest in the country’s history, had conditions imposed on it by local market regulator SVS after the operation met stiff resistance from minority shareholders.

They have challenged the valuation of the assets that Endesa plans to use to fund its share of the capital hike, arguing they are over-valued at $4.86 billion.

Some of Chile’s private pension fund managers, the biggest group of Enersis minority shareholders, also raised questions about Enersis’ plans to use the proceeds to fund merger and acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy minority interests.

New independent valuations of the Endesa assets will be ready by mid-October and will be subsequently reviewed by Enersis’ board members, a timeline in Endesa’s presentation shows.

While the original plan called for having shareholders vote on the capital increase in September, Enersis is now seen holding the shareholders’ meeting in mid-December, Endesa, which is controlled by Italy’s Enel, said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
