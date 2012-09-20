FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
September 20, 2012 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Endesa: Latam unit capital hike to wrap up in 1st qtr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds link to Take A Look)
    SANTIAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Endesa
SA hopes its Latin American unit, Enersis, will
complete a controversial multibillion-dollar capital increase
during the first quarter of 2013, according to a company
presentation on Thursday.
    Chile-based Enersis' capital increase of up to
$8.02 billion, which would be the biggest in the country's
history, carries conditions imposed by local market regulator
SVS after the proposed operation met stiff resistance from
minority shareholders.
    They have challenged the valuation of the assets that Endesa
plans to use to fund its share of the capital hike, arguing
they are overvalued at $4.86 billion.
  
    Some of Chile's private pension fund managers, the biggest
group of Enersis minority shareholders, also raised questions
about Enersis' plans to use the proceeds to fund merger and
acquisition opportunities, advance greenfield projects and buy
minority interests. 
    New independent valuations of the Endesa assets will be
ready by mid-October and will be subsequently reviewed by
Enersis' board members, according to a timeline in Endesa's
presentation.
    While the original plan called for having shareholders vote
on the capital increase in September, Enersis is now seen
holding the shareholders' meeting in mid-December, according to
Endesa, which  s controlled by Italy's Enel SpA.

 (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Matthew Lewis)

