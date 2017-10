SANTIAGO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile-based regional energy company Enersis said on Wednesday it hired local investment bank IM Trust to act as an independent appraiser for assets its parent company intends to put up for its controversial $8.02 billion capital increase.

Chilean regulator SVS requested a reappraisal of the properties parent company Spain’s Endesa is planning to use to back the deal. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)