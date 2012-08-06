FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile Enersis board still studying capital increase conditions
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 7:15 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Enersis board still studying capital increase conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Monday its board would continue to study conditions the Chilean market regulator has imposed on a criticized planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion.

Chile’s market regulator, SVS, said on Friday it saw a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital increase, citing the fact the company’s parent, Spain’s Endesa, plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

Analysts have questioned the valuation of those assets, which some argue look inflated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.