Chile Enersis says to push on with cap increase, meet conditions
August 9, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Enersis says to push on with cap increase, meet conditions

SANTIAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Thursday it would push ahead with a criticized planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, and would comply with conditions imposed by the Chilean market regulator.

Market regulator SVS said on Friday it saw a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital increase, because the company’s parent, Spain’s Endesa, plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

Analysts have questioned the valuation of those assets, which some argue look inflated.

