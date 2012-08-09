Chile Enersis says to push on with cap increase, meet conditions

SANTIAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Thursday it would push ahead with a criticized planned capital increase of up to $8.02 billion, and would comply with conditions imposed by the Chilean market regulator.

Market regulator SVS said on Friday it saw a clear conflict of interest in the planned capital increase, because the company’s parent, Spain’s Endesa, plans to back the deal with up to $4.86 billion in assets.

Analysts have questioned the valuation of those assets, which some argue look inflated.