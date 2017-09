SANTIAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Net profit at Chile-based regional energy group Enersis shot up 74.5 percent in 2013 on higher generation, consolidation of assets from a recent capital increase, and a regulatory decision in Argentina, the company said on Friday.

Enersis’s net profit for the year rose to $1.3 billion. Its earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortization rose 15.6 percent to $4.5 billion.