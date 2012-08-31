FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile Enersis says seeks new appraisal of Endesa assets
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile Enersis says seeks new appraisal of Endesa assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Friday it will push forward with a controversial $8.02 billion capital increase and will comply with a regulator request to re-appraise the properties parent company Endesa is planning to put up for the operation.

Minority shareholders and analysts have questioned the valuation of the assets Spain’s Endesa plans to back the deal with, which it puts at $4.86 billion.

Enersis has started to search for an independent appraiser, it said in a statement to Chile’s regulator.

Endesa has “expressed interest” in continuing plans for the capital increase and had called for a shareholders’ meeting, Enersis added, but did not provide a date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.