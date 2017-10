SANTIAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chile-based regional energy group Enersis said on Thursday it plans to invest around $6.8 billion in the next five years.

Around $2.5 billion will go to generation and $4.3 billion will be invested in distribution, Enersis said. The company operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru. (Reporting By Fabian Cambero. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Gerald E. McCormick.)