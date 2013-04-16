UPDATE 2-Chile's Enersis to invest $9 billion in region

SANTIAGO, April 16 (Reuters) - Regional energy company Enersis SA plans to invest some $9.052 billion over the next five years to boost growth in Latin America, 33.5 percent more than a prior 2012-2016 investment plan, Chief Executive Ignacio Antonanzas said on Tuesday.

Many Latin American economies are experiencing solid, commodities-led economic growth and the region’s expanding urban middle class and burgeoning industries are demanding more power. Enersis has generation, transmission and distribution operations in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

“We have to distinguish between what are expansion projects and what are recurring investments. Capital expenditures for recurring investments are around $5.0 billion and $3.5 billion are for expansion plans,” Antonanzas told reporters on the sidelines of a shareholders meeting.

Of the total investment plan through 2017, Enersis aims to channel $3.3 billion into Chile during the next five years.

Chile-based Enersis recently completed its nearly $6 billion capital increase, the largest ever in the country, to finance acquisition opportunities and raise stakes in companies in which it already has stakes.

“We’re analyzing different (acquisition) opportunities and if they make economic sense for Enersis, we’ll move forward with them,” said Antonanzas.

Enersis shares were 0.49 percent stronger in afternoon trading, slightly underperforming the Santiago blue-chip IPSA stock index, which was up 0.77 percent.