SANTIAGO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Financial results for Chile-based regional energy group Enersis for the July to September period, as released in a statement on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). July-Sept 2012 July- Sept 2011 Net profit 101.937 117.269 Revenue 1,535.823 1,587.952 EPS (pesos) 3.12 3.59