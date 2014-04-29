UPDATE 1-Chile's Entel sees $2.8 bln investment over next 3 years

(New throughout, adds details on investment, debt issue)

SANTIAGO, April 29 (Reuters) - Chilean telecoms firm Entel said on Tuesday that it planned to invest $2.8 bln over the next three years to develop its network for high-speed 3G and 4G mobile technology in Chile and Peru.

The company said at its annual general meeting that $2.1 billion of those funds were earmarked for its home country, where it is the largest mobile phone operator.

It was evaluating issuing around $600 million of debt this year, it added.

Entel has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in recent years, with sales of over $3 billion in 2013. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)