Chile Escondida contract workers protest, output unhurt -union

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Contract workers at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida have staged a protest at the massive deposit to seek higher wages and improved benefits but production is unaffected, a union leader told Reuters on Friday. The labor action comes on the heels of the approval of a fresh contract for Escondida's unionized workers in January, which included a record-high bonus and benefits. "They've taken the contract workers' camp ... but operations are normal ... No roads (to the mine) have been blocked," the Escondida union's treasurer Jaime Tejada told Reuters. It was not possible to contact the protesting contract workers directly. Majority-owner BHP Billiton did not immediately comment on the subject. The mine's output jumped 31.6 percent in 2012 from a year earlier to 1.076 million tonnes, state copper commission Cochilco said last month, boosted by processing work and higher ore grades. Escondida's union stunned the copper market in 2011 by staging a two-week work stoppage, sending the mine's output tumbling.