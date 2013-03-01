FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile Escondida contract workers protest, output unhurt -union
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 1, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Escondida contract workers protest, output unhurt -union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Contract workers at the
world's No.1 copper mine Escondida have staged a protest at the
massive deposit to seek higher wages and improved benefits but
production is unaffected, a union leader told Reuters on Friday.
    The labor action comes on the heels of the approval of a
fresh contract for Escondida's unionized workers in January,
which included a record-high bonus and benefits. 
    "They've taken the contract workers' camp ... but operations
are normal ... No roads (to the mine) have been blocked," the
Escondida union's treasurer Jaime Tejada told Reuters.    
    It was not possible to contact the protesting contract
workers directly. Majority-owner BHP Billiton  
did not immediately comment on the subject.
    The mine's output jumped 31.6 percent in 2012 from a year
earlier to 1.076 million tonnes, state copper commission
Cochilco said last month, boosted by processing work and higher
ore grades. 
    Escondida's union stunned the copper market in 2011 by
staging a two-week work stoppage, sending the mine's output
tumbling.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.