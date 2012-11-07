FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Copper mine Escondida's output surges 72.4 pct in 3rd quarter
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chile
November 7, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Copper mine Escondida's output surges 72.4 pct in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ore grades seen boosting Chile’s Escondida

* Mine produced 787,000 tonnes of copper in Jan-Sept

* Comparison with strike-hit Q3 2011 also helps

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Output from Chile’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, surged 72.4 percent in the third quarter compared with the same period of 2011, to 253,800 tonnes, according to state copper commission, Cochilco.

The strong performance was helped by better ore grades and a low base of comparison from the year-ago quarter.

Escondida, which is 57.5 percent owned by global miner BHP Billiton and extracts about 7 percent of the world’s copper, produced 787,000 tonnes between January and September, up 31.6 percent from the same period of last year.

The mine’s copper output plummeted 24.6 percent in 2011 to 819,261 tonnes, its lowest level in nearly a decade, on sinking ore grades and a two-week strike.

Escondida Ore Access project set out to boost ore grades and a low base of comparison with the strike-hit third quarter of 2011 are seen having buoyed output in the July to September period of this year.

BHP and Rio Tinto, which owns 30 percent of the mine, have approved plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of Escondida to boost output.

A new 152,000-tonnes-a-day concentrator plant and new mineral handling system will boost production to more than 1.3 million tonnes a year by June 2015.

Several mega deposits in Chile, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, are struggling this year, most notably world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, amid stubbornly dwindling ore grades and operational trouble.

But the Andean country’s copper output has picked up in recent months on improved ore grades and increased output at operations that started up in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.