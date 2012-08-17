World No.1 copper mine Escondida H1 output up 18.3 pct-Cochilco

* Escondida produced 533,200 tonnes of copper in 1st half

* Better ore grades seen boosting production

SANTIAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Output from the world’s largest copper mine, Chile’s Escondida, jumped 18.3 percent in the first half of the year compared with the same period of 2011, to 533,200 tonnes, Chile’s state copper commission Cochilco said on Friday, amid an improvement in ore grades.

Escondida, which is majority-owned by global miner BHP Billiton and extracts about 7 percent of the world’s copper, this year has increased its copper output every month compared to the previous month.

The mine’s copper output plummeted 24.6 percent in 2011 to 819,261 tonnes, its lowest level in nearly a decade, on sinking ore grades and a two-week strike.

BHP and Rio Tinto, which owns 30 percent of the mine, have approved plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of Escondida to boost output.

A new 152,000-tonnes-a-day concentrator plant and new mineral handling system will boost production to more than 1.3 million tonnes a year by June 2015.

BHP said in July that its copper production in the June quarter rose 15 percent from a year earlier to 312,500 tonnes, compared with a forecast of 311,200 tonnes from UBS.