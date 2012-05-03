Contractors protest at Chile Escondida, output not hit

SANTIAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - A group of contract workers blocked some roads to Chile’s Escondida copper mine, the world’s largest, on Thursday in a bonus dispute, although production operations weren’t halted, a union leader told Reuters.

Contract workers downed their tools and blocked access roads to the mine, while unionized workers did not join the industrial action and continued working their shifts, Escondida union secretary Marcelo Tapia said.

Access to some of the mine’s operations was limited, Tapia said, adding it was unclear how long roads could remain blocked before production was affected.

Escondida, which is majority owned by global miner BHP Billiton , produced 819,261 tonnes of copper last year compared with 1.09 million tonnes in 2010.