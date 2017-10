SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Financial results for leading Chilean retailer Falabella for full-year 2011, as released on Tuesday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). 2011 2010 Net profit 4 23.046 b ln 413.347 b ln Revenue 5,163.995 b ln 4,388 .240 b ln EBITDA 778.899 bln 705.421 bln ($1 = 521.46 Chilean pesos at the end of Dec.) (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; editing by Carol Bishopric)