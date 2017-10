SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Financial results for Chilean retailer Falabella for the second quarter as released on Wednesday (figures in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated). The firm said the quarterly fall was due to slimmer margins and an increase in its financial unit's provisions. April-June 2012 April-June 2011 Net profit 93.175 108.65 Revenue 1,332.172 1,152.356 EPS (pesos) 0.039 0.045