UPDATE 1-Chile Falabella Q1 net falls 24.6 pct
May 30, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile Falabella Q1 net falls 24.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell 24.6 percent from a year before to 72.103 billion pesos ($147.22 million) on higher provisions.

Falabella said its consolidated revenue, which includes its retail and banking units, grew 17.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.363 trillion pesos.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 11.3 percent from a year earlier to 151.59 billion pesos.

Falabella also has operations in Colombia, Peru and Argentina.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
