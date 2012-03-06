FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Falabella 2011 net up 2.3 pct
March 6, 2012 / 11:12 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Falabella 2011 net up 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with comparative data)	
    SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - Chile's Falabella
 said on Tuesday its 2011 full-year net profit rose 2.3
percent from a year earlier, as strong regional consumption
boosted its retail business and loans growth lifted its banking
arm.	
    Leading retailer Falabella said its revenues surged 17.7
percent from a year earlier to 5.164 trillion pesos ($9.9
billion), while profit rose to 423.05 billion pesos ($811.3
million).	
    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 778.90 billion
pesos.	
    However, Falabella, which also has operations in Colombia,
Peru and Argentina, said it posted a 15.9 percent loss in the
fourth quarter of 142.17 billion pesos ($272.6 million), citing
an extraordinary gain in October 2010 when it sold a stake in
pharmacy chain FASA.	
    Shares of Falabella closed 0.45 percent lower on Tuesday,
broadly in line with losses on the wider IPSA share
index amid a global market rout on global growth fears and
worries over Greece. 	
    ($1 = 521.46 Chilean pesos at the end of Dec.)   	
	
 (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Antonio de la Jara and Simon
Gardner; Editing by Bernard Orrr)

