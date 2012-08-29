FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Falabella Q2 net down 14.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Falabella Q2 net down 14.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella
 said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell
14.2 percent to 93.175 billion pesos ($185.7 million) from a
year earlier due to slimmer margins and an increase in its
financial unit's provisions.
    Falabella said its consolidated revenue, which includes its
retail and banking units, grew 15.6 percent from a year earlier
to 1.332 trillion pesos.  
   Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) fell 7.7 percent from a year earlier to
183.005 billion pesos.  
    The Latin American retailer has announced it would spend
$3.5 billion through 2015 to build new stores and malls in the
region. It operates in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.