UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Falabella Q2 net down 14.2 pct

SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 14.2 percent to 93.175 billion pesos ($185.7 million) from a year earlier due to slimmer margins and an increase in its financial unit's provisions. Falabella said its consolidated revenue, which includes its retail and banking units, grew 15.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.332 trillion pesos. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 7.7 percent from a year earlier to 183.005 billion pesos. The Latin American retailer has announced it would spend $3.5 billion through 2015 to build new stores and malls in the region. It operates in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.