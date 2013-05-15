FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chilean retailer Falabella's Q1 net profit jumps 30.1 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Chilean retailer Falabella's Q1 net profit jumps 30.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 14 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella’s net profit rose 30.1 percent in the first quarter, boosted by higher revenue, an increase in its credit business and a lack of provisions that weighed on margins last year, the company said on Tuesday night.

In the January to March period, net profit climbed to 93.85 billion pesos ($199 million), the retailer said in a statement to the securities regulator.

New stores helped push up the quarter’s revenue by 8.7 percent to $3.14 billion.

Falabella operates in Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Chilean retailers have aggressively expanded throughout much of Latin America, which is riding a boom of consumer spending on the back of robust economic growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.