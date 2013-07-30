FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile Falabella's second-quarter net profit up 12.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2013 / 11:08 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile Falabella's second-quarter net profit up 12.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Falabella’s comments, sales, Ebitda figures)

SANTIAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 12.6 pct from a year earlier to 105.36 billion pesos, or $208 million, on higher revenues as it opened new stores in the region.

Consolidated revenues increased 10.1 percent in the April to June period to 1.580 trillion pesos, or $3.12 billion.

“The increased revenues are explained by greater sales floor space, which has been incorporated over the last 12 months,” as well as same-store growth in Chile and Peru, Falabella said.

Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 17.4 percent in the second quarter to 214.91 billion pesos, or $424 million.

A unit of Falabella signed a deal in late May to buy a 50.1 percent slice of Brazilian home improvement chain Dicico for 388 million reais ($189 million).

Falabella is already present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

$1 = 507.2 pesos on July 1 Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Gary Hill and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.