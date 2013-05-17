UPDATE 2-Chile's finance minister says economy in mild slowdown

* Domestic demand moderating, inflation below target

* Central bank held rate at 5 pct Thursday, flagged slowdown

* Some analysts now see rate cuts this year

SANTIAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - Chile’s relatively small, export-dependent economy is in a mild slowdown phase, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters on Friday.

The central bank on Thursday held its key interest rate steady, as expected, and said first-quarter indicators showed decelerating local output and demand.

During the first quarter, economic activity grew 4.4 percent compared with the same period a year ago, easing from the 5.6 percent expansion posted for all of last year. Economic activity growth in March was the slowest in 20 months, and in February was the weakest in nearly a year and a half.

Economic activity is expected to recover somewhat in April, though a port strike that slammed exports from commodities-dependent Chile from late March to early April will weigh, Larrain added.

Inflation in the 12 months through April came in at 1.0 percent, well below the central bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range and the lowest figure since at least April 2012.

When asked if the autonomous central bank would start mulling future rate cuts, Larrain said the monetary authority would likely take into account below-target inflation, softening domestic demand and milder growth.

“All of the CPI (consumer price index) measurements are showing very low inflation, at the same time the economy is decelerating, and there’s been an important moderation in domestic demand,” Larrain said.

“This is a different situation from what we had a few months ago, and I think it’s something the monetary authorities are evaluating.”

Following the central bank’s more dovish tone in Thursday’s post-meeting communique, some analysts now expect the key rate, which has been on hold at 5.0 percent since January 2012, to be cut before year-end.

The bank’s mention of slowing activity and domestic demand “suggests to us that support for monetary easing within the central bank is growing ... policymakers are likely to hold back for a couple of months, and await more concrete signs of a slowdown, before considering lowering rates,” said Michael Henderson, economist at Capital Economics in London.