Chile's government sees 2014 domestic demand growth of 5.4 pct
October 1, 2013

Chile's government sees 2014 domestic demand growth of 5.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALPARAISO, Chile, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s finance minister, Felipe Larrain, said on Tuesday that the government’s 2014 budget assumes domestic demand will grow next year by 5.4 percent and inflation will be at 3.0 percent, the midpoint of the central bank’s target.

Prices for copper, which account for over half of Chile’s export revenues, are forecast to average $3.25 per pound next year and the peso currency is seen at an average of 522 per U.S. dollar, Larrain said while presenting the budget to Congress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
